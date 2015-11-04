Russia calls for agreement on which Syrian opposition groups should be invited for talks

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says he hopes that international peacebrokers in the coming days will agree on the list of opposition groups that should be invited to peace talks.

Moscow previously lamented that there is no agreement in the U.S.-led coalition in Syria on who should be declared legitimate opposition.

Lavrov said on Wednesday that he hopes for an agreement on the list of opposition groups that should be invited to U.N.-brokered talks as well as of extremist groups that should not be covered by a cease-fire "when it is declared."

Lavrov made the remarks after his meeting with U.N. Syrian envoy Staffan de Mistura who was in Moscow after his visit to Damascus.