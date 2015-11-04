Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

World
Published

Russia calls for agreement on which Syrian opposition groups should be invited for talks

By | Associated Press
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, right, and U.N. Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura leave a news conference following their talks in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2015. Lavrov says he hopes that international peacebrokers in the coming days will agree on the list of opposition groups that should be invited to peace talks. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, right, and U.N. Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura leave a news conference following their talks in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2015. Lavrov says he hopes that international peacebrokers in the coming days will agree on the list of opposition groups that should be invited to peace talks. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko) (The Associated Press)

MOSCOW – Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says he hopes that international peacebrokers in the coming days will agree on the list of opposition groups that should be invited to peace talks.

Moscow previously lamented that there is no agreement in the U.S.-led coalition in Syria on who should be declared legitimate opposition.

Lavrov said on Wednesday that he hopes for an agreement on the list of opposition groups that should be invited to U.N.-brokered talks as well as of extremist groups that should not be covered by a cease-fire "when it is declared."

Lavrov made the remarks after his meeting with U.N. Syrian envoy Staffan de Mistura who was in Moscow after his visit to Damascus.