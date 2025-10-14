Reporter's Notebook: Trump-brokered peace deal leads to Hamas hostage releases in Israel

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

This has been a good week for a lot of people in Israel. Especially for the families of the living hostages released by Hamas in a fast-done peace deal.

People like Lishay Lavi-Miran. We first met her at a rally at "Hostage Square" in Tel Aviv last month. Her husband, 48-year-old Omri Miran, also a father of two little girls, was being held hostage. He was taken away by Hamas terrorists from their kibbutz home.

In September, she had just one message for us: "I’m begging for the life of Omri," she said, "and all the others. I’m begging for us, for really all the Israeli people."

ISRAELI HOSTAGES REUNITED WITH FAMILIES IN EMOTIONAL MOMENTS

On Monday, her pleas were answered. Amateur video showed her exultation upon first seeing Omri being transferred to the IDF helicopter. The now-ex-hostage looking great. And then happily reuniting in matching T-shirts with his wife. Eventually, playing again with his two daughters. The 6-month-old is said to have learned the Hebrew word for "Daddy."

And then there was Liron Berman. We met him, too, at the rally last month. He’s the older brother of 28-year-old twins Ziv and Gali Berman. Last month, he was confident they would make it.

"They will survive," he told us, "they will be here." We asked him if he was confident of that. "I’m confident," he replied, "I am confident."

It paid off. Incredibly, the two were separated after they were abducted. And only reunited upon their release Monday. The two jubilantly hugging each other. Their personalities intact. Ziv said to have charm. Gali loving the high life.

They then flew by helicopter to greet their families, sporting T-shirts of their favorite local football team, checking out the passing scene.

FROM GRIEF TO GRATITUDE: TRUMP PRAISED AS ISRAELIS CELEBRATE HAMAS HOSTAGE DEAL IN TEL AVIV

The ceasefire/hostage deal was rammed through by President Donald Trump and his team. Vindication for another person we spoke with on that September day, Keith Siegel.

He himself was a hostage for 484 days. He became a very vocal advocate for the release of the rest of the hostages and a booster of President Trump.

"Thanks to President Trump, I am here today, I am alive, I am released," he told us. He then continued, "I call upon President Trump to continue his efforts."

Which the president did.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Of course, all realize this week is just the beginning. The remains of only some of the 28 deceased hostages have so far been returned by Hamas. The Gaza Strip remains a deadly disaster zone. And most of the 20 points in the peace plan have yet to be tackled.

Still, for the moment at least, for many, it is a time to exhale… and relax. Peace is good.