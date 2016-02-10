Report: Turkey seizes suicide vests, explosives near Syria

Turkey's state-run agency says military officials have stopped a group of 34 people at the border with Syria and seized luggage containing four suicide vests and explosives.

Anadolu Agency, citing unnamed security sources Wednesday, said four men, 10 women and 20 children were stopped near the town of Oguzeli, in Gaziantep province. It wasn't clear when they were detained, but Anadolu said that security forces had acted on a tip about plans to smuggle explosives across the border.

The luggage contained up to 15 kilograms (33 pounds) of explosives.

There was no information on the nationalities of those detained. The report didn't say whether authorities believe the group may be linked to the Islamic State group.

Anadolu said an investigation was underway.