United Kingdom

Farage slams secret Afghan refugee resettlement to UK, claims sex offenders among arrivals

Reform UK leader claims sex offenders among thousands secretly resettled in Britain under government program

Michael Dorgan By Michael Dorgan Fox News
Nigel Farage: Our country is changing fundamentally Video

Nigel Farage: Our country is changing fundamentally

Reform UK Party Leader Nigel Farage reacts to riots after the murder of three children and the U.K. government's threat to arrest and prosecute social media users who post riot-related content.

Nigel Farage, the leader of the right-wing Reform UK party, slammed the Conservative and Labour parties after it was revealed this week thousands of Afghan refugees were secretly resettled into the country without the public's knowledge.

Farage claimed some of those Afghans are sex offenders, sparking a row with the ruling Labour Party, which denied the claims. 

Around 4,500 Afghans have been relocated to the U.K. so far with around 6,900 expected to be relocated overall.

Nigel Farage speaks during a press conference

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage speaks during a press conference in Westminster, United Kingdom, June 10, 2025.  (Thomas Krych/Anadolu via Getty Images)

EUROPEAN NATIONS DEMAND POWER TO DEPORT IMMIGRANTS WHO COMMIT CRIMES

Meanwhile, waves of migrants continue arriving by boat, further inflaming public frustration over unchecked immigration.

"Amongst the number that have come are convicted sex offenders – I am not, I promise you, making any of this up, and the total cost of this operation has been a staggering £7 billion [$9 billion]," Farage said in a post on X.

"The numbers are off the charts, the cost is beyond comprehension and the threat to women walking the streets of this country, frankly, is incalculable."

Relocating the 6,900 Afghans is expected to cost £850 million [$1.1 billion]. The £7 billion Farage referenced is likely the total cost of all Afghan resettlement programs since 2021 of about 36,000 Afghans through multiple schemes.

The British government earlier this week revealed it secretly resettled thousands of Afghan nationals in the U.K. after a catastrophic data breach exposed nearly 19,000 applicants who had worked with U.K. forces, an operation kept under wraps by a rare "super injunction" that barred even the mention of its existence. 

The injunction was lifted Tuesday in conjunction with a decision by Britain’s current Labour Party government to make the program public.

British troops in Afghanistan

The national flag of the United Kingdom is displayed as British troops and service personnel remaining in Afghanistan are joined by International Security Assistance Force personnel and civilians for a Remembrance Sunday service at Kandahar Airfield Nov. 9, 2014, in Kandahar, Afghanistan.  (Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

'AFGHANS FOR TRUMP' GROUP FEELS ABANDONED AFTER ADMINISTRATION REVOKES REFUGEE PROTECTIONS

A spreadsheet containing the personal information of the nearly 19,000 people who had applied to relocate to the U.K. after the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan was accidentally released in 2022 because of a defense official’s email error. The government only became aware of the leak when some of the data was published on Facebook 18 months later.

"I can’t think of a better example of the total incompetence, dishonesty and genuine lack of understanding of what the priorities of a British government are than this Afghan scandal," Farage added. 

But U.K. Defense Secretary John Healey denied any known sex offenders had been allowed into the U.K. under the program and insisted everyone had been checked "carefully" for any criminal records

He said if Farage had any "hard evidence," he should report it to the police.

demonstrators hold placards

Demonstrators hold placards as Afghans living in London and their supporters attend a protest called by Stand Up To Racism at the Home Office to demand that more refugees from Afghanistan be allowed into the U.K. Aug. 23, 2021, in London. (Guy Smallman; Getty)

"Anyone who has come into this country under any of the government schemes that was under the previous government and now from Afghanistan is checked carefully for security, checked carefully for any of those sort of criminal records that would preclude and prevent them coming to this country," Healey told Times Radio, according to The Sun

British soldiers were sent to Afghanistan as part of an international deployment against al Qaeda and Taliban forces in the war on terror after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. At the peak of the operation, there were almost 10,000 U.K. troops in the country, mostly in Helmand province in the south.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Michael Dorgan is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business.

You can send tips to michael.dorgan@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @M_Dorgan.