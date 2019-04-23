Expand / Collapse search
Canada
Quebec flooding blamed on spring thaw and heavy rain; thousands of homes hit

By Robert Gearty | Fox News
Rising rivers from the spring thaw and heavy rain has flooded about 2,500 homes in Quebec, officials are reporting.

Urgence Quebec announced the damage assessment Monday while reporting that another 1,565 homes had been cut off by floodwaters. The announcement came with more rain in the forecast this week that had officials bracing for higher water levels, affecting more homes.

People are evacuated by firefighters in a boat in Sainte-Marie, Quebec, Saturday, April 20, 2019. The Chaudiere River burst its banks after heavy rain.

People are evacuated by firefighters in a boat in Sainte-Marie, Quebec, Saturday, April 20, 2019. The Chaudiere River burst its banks after heavy rain.

The Chaudière River was receding after rising -- but slowly, Sainte-Marie Mayor Gaetan Vachon said, according to the CBC.

"It went down a foot or two, but it does not go down quickly," he said. "In the space of six hours, it may have dropped by an inch."

The flooding is being blamed for one death, a woman in her 70s in Pontiac, near Ottawa, Canada’s capital.

People paddle a canoe on the flooded streets in Sainte-Marie, Quebec, Saturday, April 20, 2019. The Chaudiere River burst its banks after heavy rain.

People paddle a canoe on the flooded streets in Sainte-Marie, Quebec, Saturday, April 20, 2019. The Chaudiere River burst its banks after heavy rain.

She was killed when she drove into a massive hole created after floodwaters washed out the road, CBC reported.

Residents and soldiers filled sandbags in preparation for more flooding this week, CTV Montreal reported.

With rain forecast for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, water levels are expected to rise and affect more homes, especially along the St. Lawrence River near Trois Riveires, the station reported.

More than 600 soldiers were on deployment in the province to assist with rescues.