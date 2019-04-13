Expand / Collapse search
Religious symbols proposal ignites fiery debate in Quebec

By TRACEY LINDEMAN | Associated Press
    In this Thursday, April 4, 2019, photo, kindergarten teacher Haniyfa Scott gives a lesson during class in Montreal. The Quebec government's recently tabled Bill 21 bans the wearing of religious symbols for new government placed employees within schools, the courts and law enforcement. Bill 21 is Quebec's fourth legislative attempt since 2011 to regulate the wearing of religious symbols for people working in the public sphere, and for the first time it invokes a constitutional clause allowing local governments to override some constitutional rights.

    In this Sunday, Jan. 12, 2014, photo, a woman holds a crucifix during a gathering in Montreal to oppose the proposed Quebec Values Charter. A proposal to ban many public employees from wearing religious symbols, Bill 21, is creating a fiery debate in the Canadian province of Quebec. Bill 21 is Quebec's fourth legislative attempt since 2011 to regulate the wearing of religious symbols for people working in the public sphere, and for the first time it invokes a constitutional clause allowing local governments to override some constitutional rights.

MONTREAL – A proposal to ban many public employees from wearing religious symbols is creating a fiery debate in the Canadian province of Quebec, where people are fighting to freely practice their religion — or to be free of it.

The measure introduced late last month would prohibit civil servants, teachers, nurses, bus drivers, lawyers and other people who interact with the public from wearing religious symbols while at work.

It would apply to Sikh turbans, Christian jewelry and Jewish kippahs, but the focus of the controversy has been over hijabs worn by many Muslim women in Quebec.

Thousands of demonstrators attended a recent march in Montreal to protest the measure.

But Quebec Premier Francois Legault has told reporters that the bill would reinforce gender equality in the province.