Putin believes 'doubling down' key to winning in Ukraine, thinks he can't 'afford to lose,' CIA chief warns

Burns said he did not think Russia would pursue using nuclear weapons to win the war

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
Russian generals 'inept' at campaign planning: Gen. Keane Video

Russian generals 'inept' at campaign planning: Gen. Keane

Fox News senior strategic analyst Ret. Gen. Jack Keane reacts to reports that Putin wants to fully seize Mariupol by May 9.

Russian President Vladimir Putin could soon be "doubling down" in an attempt to emerge victorious in Ukraine despite the death of over 25,000 Russian soldiers and mounting economic sanctions by the international community, a senior U.S. intelligence official said.

U.S. Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns announced Saturday that Putin is optimistic about the war’s outcome despite historic losses and failed attempts to capture Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv. 

"He's in a frame of mind in which he doesn't believe he can afford to lose," Burns said during a Financial Times event in Washington, Reuters reported. "I think he's convinced right now that doubling down still will enable him to make progress."

RUSSIA MOVES FORCES TO MARIUPOL AHEAD OF 'VICTORY DAY' PARADE, OFFICIALS WORK TO RESCUE TRAPPED TROOPS

While military experts thought the war could have swiftly ended, Ukraine’s spirit remains unbroken despite more than 70 days of combat and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has won over the help of countries around the world, helping his country’s chances in the war. 

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a cabinet meeting via videoconference at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

The CIA director also said a potential loss would have devastating effects on Putin "because he staked so much on the choices that he made to launch this invasion," AFP reported.

MARIUPOL STEEL PLANT: ALL WOMEN, CHILDREN AND THE ELDERLY EVACUATED, OFFICIAL SAYS

Burns said he did not think Russia would pursue using nuclear weapons to win the war and clarified that Western intelligence efforts did not see any sign of Putin deploying them. 

Smoke rises from the Metallurgical Combine Azovstal in Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern in Mariupol, Ukraine, Thursday, May 5, 2022. (AP Photo)

"We don't see, as an intelligence community, practical evidence at this point of Russian planning for the deployment or even potential use of tactical nuclear weapons," Burns said, as AFP reported.

RUSSIA REVEALS MASSIVE SCOPE OF MAY 9 MILITARY PARADES AS WAR IN UKRAINE RAGES ON

He said intelligence services would "not take lightly those possibilities" and that the CIA would remain diligent in surveilling Russia’s interest in using nukes, according to Reuters

"So we stay very sharply focused as an intelligence service ... on those possibilities at a moment when the stakes are very high for Russia," he said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks with Roscosmos space agency employees at a rocket assembly factory during his visit to the Vostochny cosmodrome outside the city of Tsiolkovsky, about 200 kilometers (125 miles) from the city of Blagoveshchensk in the far eastern Amur region Tsiolkovsky , Russia, Tuesday, April 12, 2022.

Burns also discussed China and its government’s aspirations for acquiring Taiwan — the interest which has grown since China has watched Russia’s war with Ukraine, he said.