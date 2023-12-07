Prince Constantin of Liechtenstein dies suddenly, aged 51

Prince Constantin of Liechtenstein, a prince from one of Europe’s oldest royal families, died suddenly on Tuesday at the age of 51.

The father of three was seventh in line to the throne and the third son of the reigning Prince Hans-Adam II.

A cause of death has not been released.

"The Princely House regrets to announce that S.D. Prince Constantin of Liechtenstein died unexpectedly on December 5, 2023," a statement from the royal family reads.

Liechtenstein, a tiny German-speaking nation, is located in the Alps and is landlocked between Austria and Switzerland. It has a population of just under 40,000 and is considered the sixth-smallest nation in the world. At 62 square miles, it is about the same geographic size as Washington, D.C.

Liechtenstein is a semi-constitutional monarchy, and the royal family was formed in 1608. The family's official residence is at Vaduz Castle, which overlooks, which overlooks the town of Vaduz from an adjacent hilltop.

Prince Constantin was married to Princess Marie of Liechtenstein, whom he wed in 1999. They had three children together; Prince Moritz, 20, Princess Georgina, 18, and Prince Benedikt, 15.

Liechtenstein’s state parliament held a minute’s silence Wednesday to pay tribute to the late royal.

Prince Constantin was chairman of the supervisory board of Liechtenstein Group AG and a member of the board of directors of Liechtenstein Group Holding AG. The groups, which are owned by the Liechtenstein royal family, own a portfolio of companies operating in agriculture and food, forestry, renewable energy and real estate. The Liechtenstein royal family also has one of the largest private art collections in the world.

Bishop Benno Elbs, the apostolic administrator of Liechtenstein’s capital, Vaduz, paid his respects to the royal family following their sudden loss. He said that bells rang out in all the parish churches of the archdiocese at 3 p.m.

"I am united with them and the entire royal family in mourning and praying for the deceased," Elbs said, according to local newspaper Vaterland.

"I wish Prince Hans-Adam II, Princess Marie, the children, and everyone who mourns the deceased a lot of strength and comfort. You may feel supported by the many people who are praying for the deceased throughout the principality. God grant Prince Constantin eternal rest."