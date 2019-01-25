Primark customer finds human bone inside pair of store socks, police say

A customer at a British Primark clothing store made a grim discovery last month after finding a human bone inside a pair of socks, police revealed this week.

The customer made the find at the chain's Colchester location on Dec. 10, Essex police said. The bone “did not appear to be a result of recent trauma,” police added, according to Sky News.

“Detectives are continuing to investigate following the discovery of what is believed to be part of a human bone in a pair of Primark socks,” an Essex police spokesman said in a statement. “The bone does not appear to be a result of recent trauma and had no skin or other particles surrounding it.”

Police were still investigating the incident and will need to conduct further testing to determine how old the bone is, Sky News reported.

Primark said in a statement it was “highly probable” the bone was placed in the socks by some person and the clothing company apologized to the customer.

“Primark clearly takes this matter very seriously and has already carried out an investigation at our supplier's factory where the socks were made,” a spokesman said in a statement. “No evidence of any kind exists to suggest that any incident has occurred in the factory, so it is highly probable that this object was placed in the socks by an individual for unknown reasons.”