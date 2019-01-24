Emiliano Sala's heartbroken sister begs rescuers to keep looking for soccer star after they call off search

The heartbroken sister of Emiliano Sala sobbed on TV Thursday as she pleaded for rescuers to keep searching for the Cardiff City striker.

The Premier League soccer star's family made an emotional plea after cops called off the search earlier today, stating the chances of survival as “extremely remote”.

The 28-year-old had just completed a $19 million move to the Welsh club before the Piper Malibu aircraft disappeared over the Channel Islands on Monday evening.

His sister Romina broke down at a press conference this afternoon after flying into Cardiff from Argentina to meet his club bosses.

Romina, who was accompanied by a cousin and friend, pleaded: "Please don't give up searching for my brother. I know he is still alive.

"In my heart I know that Emiliano is a fighter and I know he is still alive.

"Emiliano and the pilot are in the Channel. Please do not stop searching."

