President Trump says 'we will have relations with North Korea'; it's a 'big asset' that he gets along with Kim

President Trump met Japan's prime minister at the White House Friday

By Chris Massaro Fox News
Published
During a press conference with Japan's Prime Minister, Shigeru Ishiba, President Trump said the U.S. will have relations with North Korea.

President Donald Trump hosted Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba at the White House Friday and said the U.S. will have relations with the North Korean regime of dictator Kim Jong Un.

"We will have relations with North Korea, with Kim Jong Un. I get along with them very well," Trump told reporters alongside Ishiba.

Trump, who first met Kim in 2018 in Singapore and became the first sitting president to meet with the leader of North Korea, is looking to build off his personal diplomacy he established with Kim during his first term.

NORTH KOREAN SOLDIERS IN RUSSIA RESORT TO SUICIDE AMID CAPTURE OF FIRST POWS BY UKRAINE

trump and japan's prime minister

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference with Japan's Prime Minister, Shigeru Ishiba, at the White House Friday, Feb. 7, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

"We had a good relationship. And I think it's a very big asset for everybody that I do get along with them," the president said. 

Trump met Kim again in 2019 and became the first president to step foot inside North Korean territory from the demilitarized zone.

Trump said Japan would welcome renewed dialogue with North Korea because relations between Japan and North Korea remain tense since diplomatic relations have never been established.

"And I can tell you that Japan likes the idea because their relationship is not very good with him," Trump said.

NORTH KOREA SLAMS RUBIO'S 'ROGUE STATE' LABEL AS 'NONSENSE,’ VOWS TO PUSH BACK AGAINST TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump

President Donald Trump met with Kim Jong Un in Singapore in June 2018 during his first term as president. (AP/Evan Vucci)

Ishiba said it's a positive development Trump and Kim met during Trump's first term. And now that he has returned to power, the U.S., Japan and its allies can move toward resolving issues with North Korea, including denuclearization.

"Japan and U.S. will work together toward the complete denuclearization of North Korea," Ishiba added.

Prime Minister Ishiba also addressed a grievance involving the abduction of Japanese citizens by North Korea in the 1970s and 1980s. Although North Korea released some of the prisoners in the early 2000s, Pyongyang never provided Japan with any explanation for the abduction of its citizens, and there can be no normalization of relations between Japan and North Korea until the issue is resolved.

"And so our time is limited," Ishiba warned.

"So, I don't know if the president of the United States, if President Trump is able to resolve this issue. We do understand that it's a Japan issue, first and foremost. Having said that, we would love to continue to cooperate with them," the prime minister added.