A Portuguese food guide that will send your taste buds to another country

Portuguese food is both unique and diverse. There is something for every palate on the menu, with offerings for seafood fans and meat lovers.

Portuguese cuisine is full of bold flavors. Many Portuguese recipes call for potatoes, garlic, onions and rice.

If you don't have a trip to Portugal in the books, no worries. Portuguese food is made in restaurants and bakeries all around the United States.

If you're feeling up to the task, you can also create popular Portuguese dishes right in your own kitchen.

Below are a few popular bites to try.

Bacalhau, or salted cod, is one of the most popular foods in Portugal.

Bacalhau à brás is one way the fish is served.

Shredded cod is used in bacalhau à brás, and is mixed with chopped onion, fried potatoes, thinly chopped and scrambled egg, according to Food & Wine.

This dish is traditionally topped with parsley and olives.

Another popular seafood dish in Portugal is polvo à lagareiro, which is octopus with olive oil and potatoes.

This dish is a simple one, but the challenge comes with cooking the octopus to perfection.

The ideal texture is soft, rather than rubbery, according to Portugal.com.

In this dish, the octopus is baked with olive oil and plenty of garlic, served with smashed, seasoned potatoes on the side.

Arroz de pato, or duck rice, is another dish made with few ingredients but is still packed with flavor.

The shredded duck in this dish is served over rice alongside Chouriço, Portuguese sausage.

When making this dish at home, don't dump the stock from the duck. You can use it to add flavor to your rice.

Arroz de pato is typically served on special occasions like Sunday dinner or holidays like Christmas and New Year's.

Sardinhas assadas, grilled sardines, may look a bit intimidating to first-timers, but it's a beloved Portuguese dish.

The dish can be found in Portugal year round, but it is especially popular in Lisbon during the Feast of St. Anthony, Food & Wine notes.

The sardines are grilled after being marinaded in olive oil, lemon, garlic and other seasonings.

The grilled sardines are often served on a piece of toasted bread.

If you love seafood, this dish is packed with it.

This stew is made with an abundance of seafood, including fresh fish, clams and shrimp.

White wine, olive oil, potatoes, onion, garlic and tomatoes are other prominent ingredients in the popular dish.

Closing out the list is a delicious sweet treat.

This pastry has a flaky outside with a sweet custard in the center.

The custard is made using milk, cornstarch, vanilla bean, sugar and egg yolks, according to All Recipes.

A sprinkle of cinnamon often tops the pastry, and it is commonly paired with a cup of coffee.