Porn star fined for filming threesome on London subway train

A porn performer was convicted of “outraging public decency” after he and two other men filmed themselves having sex on a London Underground train in front of commuters.

George Mason, 35, was sentenced to community service and fined $1,300 for the July 2017 incident on the Northern Line. The incident was reported to police in February last year by a person who saw the footage on Twitter.

Nicholas Mullan, 24, the second participant and Mason's former partner, was also given community service. He was not fined but told to pay $222 costs, the BBC reported. Both men had pleaded guilty. Police said they have not identified the third participant.

Defense lawyer Howard Cohen said the men had faced a “virulent and quite disgusting campaign of hate” on social media over the incident.

Prosecutor Robert Simpson said “the two men in the dock engaged in various sexual acts" while on the train “in the presence of the traveling public.”

Following an investigation, it was found the “footage was posted to an account linked to Mason,” the BBC reported.

Passing sentence, magistrate Lucinda Lubbock said, "We feel that this is a lesson to both of you. As your defense lawyer said, you have been humiliated in the court of social media.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.