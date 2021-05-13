Police in England charge 29 men with alleged years-long sexual exploitation of girl
The men range in age from 35 to 64
Police in the United Kingdom have charged 29 men with the alleged years-long sexual exploitation of a girl in Northern England, the West Yorkshire Police said on Wednesday.
The men, who range in age from 35 to 64, face various charges, including rape, attempted rape, conspiracy to rape and indecent assault of a girl who was between 13 and 20 years old from 2003 to 2010.
Most of the alleged crimes took place in the Calderdale district, but some occurred in neighboring Bradford.
The men are scheduled to appear in court on July 7 and 9.
Those charged are:
- Asad Ali, 37, of Brighouse, is charged with two counts of rape
- Ajmal Aziz, 39 of Halifax, is charged with three counts of rape and attempted rape
- Mohammed Jangier, 44, of Halifax, is charged with rape
- Mohammed Asif, 36, of Halifax, is charged with two counts of rape
- Harris Ahmed Butt, 37, of Halifax, is charged with two counts of rape and two counts of indecent assault
- Taukeer Butt, 36, of Halifax, is charged with three counts of rape
- Muitasim Khan, 40, of Halifax, is charged with rape
- Mohammed Hamza, 47, of Halifax, is charged with rape
- Mohsin Mir, 40, of Halifax, is charged with three counts of rape
- Javid Mir, 38, of Halifax, is charged with rape
- Haroon Saddique, 37, of Bradford, is charged with two counts of rape
- Zahir Iqbal, 41, of Halifax, is charged with two counts of rape
- Sarfraz Rabnawaz, 35, of Bradford, is charged with two counts of rape
- Wajid Addalat, 43, of Halifax, is charged with rape
- Sajid Addalat, 45, of Halifax, is charged with two counts of rape
- Nazim Hussain, 43, of Bradford, is charged with conspiracy to rape
- Nadeem Saddiqque, 43, of Sheffield, is charged with rape
- Saquab Hussain, 43, of Halifax, is charged with two counts of rape
- Sadakat Ali, 48, of Bradford, is charged with rape
- Ziarab Mohammed, 48, of Halifax, is charged with two counts of rape
- Imran Raja Yasin, 41, of Halifax, is charged with two counts of rape
- Zulfiqar Ali, 40, of Bradford, is charged with two counts of rape
- Malik Abid Qadeer, 64, of Halifax, is charged with five counts of rape
- Kamran Amin, 45, of Halifax, is charged with two counts of rape
- Mohammed Akhtar, 51, of Halifax, is charged with two counts of rape
- Ali Zulfiqar, 38, of Halifax, is charged with two counts of rape
- Shafiq Ali Rafiq, 40, of Dewsbury, is charged with two counts of rape
- Amir Shaban, 45, of Halifax, is charged with rape
- Sakeb Nazir, 36, of Halifax, is charged with two counts of rape
Eight others who were arrested during the investigation were released without charges.
No other details were given about the alleged abuse.