Police in England charge 29 men with alleged years-long sexual exploitation of girl

Police in the United Kingdom have charged 29 men with the alleged years-long sexual exploitation of a girl in Northern England, the West Yorkshire Police said on Wednesday.

The men, who range in age from 35 to 64, face various charges, including rape, attempted rape, conspiracy to rape and indecent assault of a girl who was between 13 and 20 years old from 2003 to 2010.

Most of the alleged crimes took place in the Calderdale district, but some occurred in neighboring Bradford.

The men are scheduled to appear in court on July 7 and 9.

Those charged are:

Asad Ali, 37, of Brighouse, is charged with two counts of rape

Ajmal Aziz, 39 of Halifax, is charged with three counts of rape and attempted rape

Mohammed Jangier, 44, of Halifax, is charged with rape

Mohammed Asif, 36, of Halifax, is charged with two counts of rape

Harris Ahmed Butt, 37, of Halifax, is charged with two counts of rape and two counts of indecent assault

Taukeer Butt, 36, of Halifax, is charged with three counts of rape

Muitasim Khan, 40, of Halifax, is charged with rape

Mohammed Hamza, 47, of Halifax, is charged with rape

Mohsin Mir, 40, of Halifax, is charged with three counts of rape

Javid Mir, 38, of Halifax, is charged with rape

Haroon Saddique, 37, of Bradford, is charged with two counts of rape

Zahir Iqbal, 41, of Halifax, is charged with two counts of rape

Sarfraz Rabnawaz, 35, of Bradford, is charged with two counts of rape

Wajid Addalat, 43, of Halifax, is charged with rape

Sajid Addalat, 45, of Halifax, is charged with two counts of rape

Nazim Hussain, 43, of Bradford, is charged with conspiracy to rape

Nadeem Saddiqque, 43, of Sheffield, is charged with rape

Saquab Hussain, 43, of Halifax, is charged with two counts of rape

Sadakat Ali, 48, of Bradford, is charged with rape

Ziarab Mohammed, 48, of Halifax, is charged with two counts of rape

Imran Raja Yasin, 41, of Halifax, is charged with two counts of rape

Zulfiqar Ali, 40, of Bradford, is charged with two counts of rape

Malik Abid Qadeer, 64, of Halifax, is charged with five counts of rape

Kamran Amin, 45, of Halifax, is charged with two counts of rape

Mohammed Akhtar, 51, of Halifax, is charged with two counts of rape

Ali Zulfiqar, 38, of Halifax, is charged with two counts of rape

Shafiq Ali Rafiq, 40, of Dewsbury, is charged with two counts of rape

Amir Shaban, 45, of Halifax, is charged with rape

Sakeb Nazir, 36, of Halifax, is charged with two counts of rape

Eight others who were arrested during the investigation were released without charges.

No other details were given about the alleged abuse.