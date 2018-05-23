Philippines orders Australian nun to leave, rejects appeal

The Philippine immigration bureau has turned down an Australian nun's appeal for the reversal of an order revoking her missionary visa after the president complained about her joining opposition rallies and ordered her to leave the country.

Immigration chief Jaime Morente said Wednesday that his bureau has sent a letter to Sister Patricia Fox, through her lawyer, that advised her of the steps needed for her to comply with the order to leave the Philippines in 30 days. There was no immediate response from Fox.

President Rodrigo Duterte has lashed out at his critics, especially those who have raised questions about his bloody crackdown on illegal drugs. His administration barred a critical Italian politician, Giacomo Filibeck, from entering the country last month.