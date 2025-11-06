Passengers stunned as shark leaps from ocean and lands on their fishing boat

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A viral video captured the moment a shark leapt out of the water in New Zealand and landed on a fishing boat, stunning the passengers on board.

The incident happened in Whitianga, New Zealand, in early November 2022, according to Storyful.

In the video, the mako shark bursts from the water and lands on the bow of the boat, flopping around before coming to rest near the front of the vessel.

After several moments, the shark managed to wriggle free and return to the ocean unharmed.

The shocked passengers on the boat were also unharmed.