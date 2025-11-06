Expand / Collapse search
New Zealand

Passengers stunned as shark leaps from ocean and lands on their fishing boat

The mako shark wriggled free unharmed after stunning passengers in New Zealand

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
Passengers on a boat are stunned as a live shark emerges from the ocean and leaps onto the bow of their craft. (Credit: Churchys Charters NZ via Storyful)

A viral video captured the moment a shark leapt out of the water in New Zealand and landed on a fishing boat, stunning the passengers on board.

The incident happened in Whitianga, New Zealand, in early November 2022, according to Storyful.

In the video, the mako shark bursts from the water and lands on the bow of the boat, flopping around before coming to rest near the front of the vessel.

Shark jumps on a boat in New Zealand

A shark was seen leaping out of the water in New Zealand and landing on a fishing boat, stunning the passengers on board. (Churchys Charters NZ via Storyful)

After several moments, the shark managed to wriggle free and return to the ocean unharmed.

Shark jumps onto a boat in New Zealand in 2022

The incident happened in Whitianga, New Zealand, in early November 2022. (Churchys Charters NZ via Storyful)

The shocked passengers on the boat were also unharmed.

