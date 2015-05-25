Expand / Collapse search
Last Update March 26, 2015

Palestinian president requests Arab aid after Israel withholds funds over ICC bid

Associated Press
    Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, left, talks to Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sabah al-Khaled al-Sabah during an Arab foreign ministers urgent meeting at the Arab League headquarters in Cairo, Egypt, Thursday, Jan. 15, 2015.

    Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, left, and Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sabah al-Khaled al-Sabah smile during an Arab foreign ministers urgent meeting at the Arab League headquarters in Cairo, Egypt, Thursday, Jan. 15, 2015. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil) (The Associated Press)

    Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, center left, Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sabah al-Khaled al-Sabah, center, and Arab League Secretary General Nabil Elaraby, right, hair an Arab foreign ministers urgent meeting at the Arab League headquarters in Cairo, Egypt, Thursday, Jan. 15, 2015. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil) (The Associated Press)

CAIRO – Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has asked the Arab League to provide a "safety net" of $100 million a month to cover tax revenues withheld by Israel in retaliation for his attempt to join the International Criminal Court.

During a meeting with Arab foreign ministers in Cairo on Thursday, Abbas also called for the formation of a committee to launch a new bid seeking a U.N. Security Council resolution on ending the Israeli occupation, a month after the council rejected a similar initiative.

The ICC bid is part of a wider strategy aimed at bringing international pressure to bear on Israel. In response, Israel froze the monthly transfer of $120 million in taxes that it collects for the Palestinians, forcing the Palestinian Authority to halt salary payments for 153,000 employees.