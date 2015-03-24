Expand / Collapse search
December 12, 2015

Opposition lawmaker says protester shot dead at Chinese-backed copper mine in Myanmar

Associated Press
    Farmers confront riot police at the site of the Letpadaung copper mine near Monywa in northwestern Myanmar Monday, Dec. 22, 2014. A woman was fatally shot Monday during a crackdown on protesters at the controversial Chinese-backed copper mine, activists and an opposition lawmaker said. Khin San Hlaing, a lawmaker from the National League for Democracy party, said the confrontation at the Letpadaung copper-mine project, a joint venture between a Myanmar military-controlled holding company and China's Wanbao Mining Copper Ltd., occurred as police and Chinese workers erected a fence on land that the villagers claimed as theirs. (AP Photo)

YANGON, Myanmar – An opposition lawmaker says a woman has been shot dead in a crackdown on protesters at a controversial Chinese-backed copper mine in northwestern Myanmar.

Khin San Hlaing, a lawmaker from the National League for Democracy party, said the Monday confrontation occurred as police and Chinese workers erected a fence on land that the villagers claimed as theirs.

She said a 50-year-old woman was fatally shot in the head, though it was not clear if she was shot by police or mining company security personnel.