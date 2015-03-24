Opposition lawmaker says protester shot dead at Chinese-backed copper mine in Myanmar

next Image 1 of 3

An opposition lawmaker says a woman has been shot dead in a crackdown on protesters at a controversial Chinese-backed copper mine in northwestern Myanmar.

Khin San Hlaing, a lawmaker from the National League for Democracy party, said the Monday confrontation occurred as police and Chinese workers erected a fence on land that the villagers claimed as theirs.

She said a 50-year-old woman was fatally shot in the head, though it was not clear if she was shot by police or mining company security personnel.