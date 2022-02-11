Canadian trucker protest: Court freezes access to funds on GiveSendGo: LIVE UPDATES

White House wants Canada to use federal powers to end trucker protests

The Biden administration is urging Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government to use its federal powers to end the truck blockade by Canadians protesting the country’s coronavirus restrictions.

The White House said Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg spoke with their Canadian counterparts and urged them to help resolve the standoff.

Federal Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said Royal Canadian Mounted Police reinforcements are being sent to Windsor, Ottawa and Coutts, Alberta where another border blockade is happening.

