Canadian trucker protest: Court freezes access to funds on GiveSendGo: LIVE UPDATES
Prime Minister Trudeau continued to stand firm against lifting COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
incoming update…
The Biden administration is urging Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government to use its federal powers to end the truck blockade by Canadians protesting the country’s coronavirus restrictions.
The White House said Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg spoke with their Canadian counterparts and urged them to help resolve the standoff.
Federal Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said Royal Canadian Mounted Police reinforcements are being sent to Windsor, Ottawa and Coutts, Alberta where another border blockade is happening.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
General Motors reportedly is chartering cargo planes to fly parts over Canada's border into the U.S. as the Ambassador Bridge blockade continues.
The parts are being sent to GM's Fort Wayne Assembly Plant in Indiana where the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra trucks are made, the Detroit Free Press reported, citing a union official there.
"We're not going disclose or confirm the specifics of what we're doing, but we have and will continue to explore all the options available to keep our regular production schedules intact," GM spokesperson Dan Flores told the newspaper.
He added that "during challenging circumstances, GM does explore the option of using charter flights to get parts to plants, but because of competitive reasons GM will not confirm or offer details of using cargo planes at this time."
An Ontario court on Thursday froze access to the millions of dollars in the GiveSendGo account of the Freedom Convoy 2022, which drew a swift rebuke from the fundraising website.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford's office said in a statement that the province's attorney general brought an application in the Superior Court of Justice for an order "prohibiting any person from disposing of, or otherwise dealing with, in any manner whatsoever, any and all monetary donations made through the Freedom Convoy 2022 and Adopt-a-Trucker campaign pages on the GiveSendGo online fundraising platform."
"This afternoon, the order was issued. It binds any and all parties with possession or control over these donations,” Ford's office added.
The website slammed the order in a Twitter post late Thursday: "Canada has absolutely ZERO jurisdiction over how we manage our funds here at GiveSendGo. All funds for EVERY campaign on GiveSendGo flow directly to the recipients of those campaigns, not least of which is The Freedom Convoy campaign."
Truckers have blocked the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ontario, for days, snarling traffic on the busiest artery along the U.S.-Canada border in protest of the country's vaccine mandates.
The convoy had previously raised more than $10 million with GoFundMe until the platform shut it down and refunded the money at the request of the Canadian government.
The GiveSendGo account had raised $8.4 million as of Thursday. -- Jon Brown, Edmund DeMarche
Live Coverage begins here