Last Update 22 mins ago

After Trump-Kim summit collapses, North Korea insists they made 'realistic proposal' about lifting sanctions

North Korea's foreign minister held a very rare press conference after the Trump-Kim summit collapsed, insisting they made a "realistic proposal" about sanctions being partially removed.

Ri Yong Ho said the country asked for partial sanctions relief, rather than full relief.

Ri said North Korea offered to permanently halt nuclear testing, but the U.S. demanded one more measure that he said they were not willing to meet.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.