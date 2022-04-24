Expand / Collapse search
North Korea
Published

North Korean regime boasts 'invincible power' ahead of military holiday

Kim Jong Un has ramped up North Korea's missile tests

By Anders Hagstrom | Fox News
Biden conflicts lining up after North Korea conducts 6th missile test

Biden conflicts lining up after North Korea conducts 6th missile test

Fox News correspondent Alex Hogan has the latest from London on 'America Reports.'

North Korean media boasted that the nation's regime wields an "invincible power" ahead of its celebration of the 90th anniversary of the founding of the Korean People's Revolutionary Army (KPRA) on Sunday.

The bluster comes after North Korea conducted several ballistic missile tests in March. A report from the state media organization KCNA said North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un held an "invincible power that the world cannot ignore and no one can touch," Reuters reported.

BIDEN ADMIN CONDEMNS NORTH KOREA MISSILE LAUNCH, SEEKS 'SERIOUS AND SUSTAINED DIPLOMACY' WITH DPRK

FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends at a meeting of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang, North Korea on Feb. 28, 2022. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP, File)

FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends at a meeting of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang, North Korea on Feb. 28, 2022.

The report went on to honor Kim for his "genius military ideology and outstanding military command and unparalleled courage and guts," according to Reuters.

President Joe Biden's administration has condemned the regime's recent missile tests, which have become a recurring affair in recent years. North Korea conducted more missile tests in January than it did in all of 2021.

"The United States strongly condemns the DPRK for these tests," a senior Biden administration official told Fox News Digital in March. "These launches are a brazen violation of multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions, aimlessly raise tensions and risk destabilizing the security situation in the region."

Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders