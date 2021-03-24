North Korea fires at least one 'unidentified projectile' into Sea of Japan: South Korean media

North Korea has fired off at least one "unidentified projectile" of its east coast, according to South Korean media.

The missile splashed down in the Sea of Japan Thursday local time – Wednesday in the mainland United States.

Additional details were not readily available, according to the report from the Seoul-based Yonhap News Agency.

U.S. Defense officials did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

The reported launch comes days after the North Korea blasted joint U.S.-South Korean military exercises and launched missiles off its west coast shortly after Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin visited Seoul.

Austin last week warned North Korea that U.S. forces were "ready to fight tonight" after leader Kim Jong Un’s sister, Kim Yo Jong, issued a belligerent statement condemning the joint exercises.

"We take this opportunity to warn the new U.S. administration trying hard to give off powder smell in our land," she said in a statement to state news agency KCNA, according to Reuters. "If it wants to sleep in peace for coming four years, it had better refrain from causing a stink at its first step."

U.S. officials downplayed the significance of those launches – believed to be the county’s first test of short-range missiles since 2019.

Experts say the country’s leadership believes that conducting missile tests can boost its leverage in international negotiations.

It has held off long-range missile tests ever since then-President Trump met with Kim in Singapore in 2018 at a historic summit between a sitting U.S. president and North Korea’s Communist head of state.

