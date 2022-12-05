Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

North Korea
Published

North Korea executes teenagers for distributing South Korean TV, movies: report

North Korean authorities announced last year that anyone in possession of South Korean media or art would face up to 15 tears in prison

Bradford Betz
By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Former national security adviser addresses North Korea and China fears Video

Former national security adviser addresses North Korea and China fears

Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg weighs in on North Korea's long-range ballistic missile launch and China's belligerence toward Taiwan on 'Your World.'

North Korean authorities allegedly executed two minors for the crime of watching and distributing South Korean movies, according to a Friday report. 

Sources who witnessed the alleged execution in October told Radio Free Asia the teens were aged 16 and 17. 

In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends a meeting of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang, North Korea on Feb. 28, 2022.

In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends a meeting of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang, North Korea on Feb. 28, 2022. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

A resident told the broadcaster's Korean service they were told that "those who watch or distribute South Korean movies and dramas, and those who disrupt social order by murdering other people, will not be forgiven and will be sentenced to the maximum penalty-death." 

Residents in Hyesan, where the executions allegedly took place, gathered in groups to watch authorities put the teens in front of the public, sentence them to death, and shoot them, the source said. 

NORTH KOREA REPORTEDLY FIRES 130 ARTILLERY ROUNDS, VIOLATING INTER-KOREAN AGREEMENT

Authorities had reportedly warned weeks before the execution that those who distributed foreign media would face harsh punishments. 

A human rights group reported last year that North Korea has executed at least seven people in the past decade for watching or distributing K-pop videos

'Fox News Sunday' panel discusses nuclear threats from North Korea, Russia, protests in China, Iran Video

US FLIES SUPERSONIC BOMBERS IN RESPONSE TO NORTH KOREA'S NEW ICBM LAUNCH

The year prior, the North Korean authorities announced that anyone in possession of South Korean media or art would face up to 15 tears in prison on a new anti-reactionary thoughts law. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In August 2021, several teens caught watching the South Korean drama "Crash Landing on You" were sentenced to prison, according to the Daily NK, a Seoul-based publication which focuses on North Korean news. 

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 