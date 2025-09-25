Expand / Collapse search
Russia

NORAD detects, tracks Russian bombers near Alaska in international airspace

Two Tu-95s and two Su-35s remained in international airspace

Rachel Wolf By Rachel Wolf , Jennifer Griffin Fox News
Published | Updated
The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) said on Wednesday that it detected Russian aircraft operating in the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ). 

NORAD identified the aircraft as two Tu-95s, which are long-range strategic bombers, and two Su-35s, which are advanced fighter jets.

"The Russian military aircraft remained in international airspace and did not enter American or Canadian sovereign airspace. This Russian activity in the Alaskan ADIZ occurs regularly and is not seen as a threat," NORAD said in a statement.

NORAD said it responded with an E-3, four F-16s and four KC-135 tankers "to positively identify and intercept in the Alaskan ADIZ."

RUSSIAN JETS VIOLATE ESTONIAN AIRSPACE, FOREIGN MINISTER SAYS

Russian fighters

Sukhoi Su-35S multirole fighter jets of Russian Knights aerobatic team conduct adaptive training for the upcoming 15th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, or Airshow China 2024, on Nov. 9, 2024. (Zhou Guoqiang/VCG via Getty Images)

NORAD noted that the Alaskan ADIZ begins where the U.S. and Canada's sovereign airspace ends.

Last month, NORAD detected one IL-20 COOT operating in the Alaskan ADIZ. It responded with an E-3, two F-16s and two KC-135s to intercept and visually identify the Russian aircraft in the Alaskan ADIZ. NORAD also noted after that incident that Russian activity regularly occurs in the Alaskan ADIZ and is not necessarily a threat.

Russia MiG-31 jet

A Russian Air Force MiG-31 fighter jet flies during the Victory Day parade in Moscow, Russia, in May 2018.  (Reuters/Sergei Karpukhin)

NORAD's announcement Thursday comes as Russia is blamed for incursions into the airspaces of Estonia and Poland, both NATO countries.

NATO WARNS RUSSIA AFTER POLAND SHOOTS DOWN 'HUGE NUMBER' OF DRONES THAT VIOLATED ITS AIRSPACE

Three Russian MiG-31 jets flew together over Estonia on Sept. 19, two NATO sources independently told Fox News Digital. The jets flew back and forth for over 12 minutes before Italian F-35s "pushed them out," according to the sources. 

"Russia has already violated Estonia’s airspace four times this year, which in itself is unacceptable. But today’s incursion, involving three fighter aircraft entering our airspace, is unprecedentedly brazen," said Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna. "Russia’s increasingly extensive testing of boundaries and growing aggressiveness must be met with a swift increase in political and economic pressure." 

Russian Tu-95MS and Chinese H-6K bombers patrol Pacific waters, July 25, 2024

Russian Tu-95MS strategic bombers and Chinese H-6K strategic bombers seen conducting patrols over the Chukchi Sea, Bering Sea, and the northern Pacific Ocean on July 25, 2024.  (Russia Defense Ministry/Anadolu via Getty Images)

NATO allies met on Tuesday following the incursion at the request of Estonia, which triggered Article 4. 

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said on behalf of member states that Russia's actions were "escalatory." 

"We do not want to see a continuation of this dangerous pattern by Russia, intentional or not," Rutte said. "But we stand ready and willing to continue to defend every inch of ally territory." 

Fox News Digital's Morgan Phillips and Caitlin McFall contributed to this report.

Rachel Wolf is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and FOX Business.

