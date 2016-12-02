Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

World
Published
Last Update January 2, 2017

NJ cop caught on video insulting couple and threatening to call immigration on them

By | Fox News
CHICAGO - MARCH 10: Chicago Police secure the area around a residence on the city's northwest side believed to be the home of suspected murderer Bart Ross March 10, 2005 in Chicago, Illinois. A note claiming responsibility for the February 28 murders of Michael Lefkow and Donna Humphrey, the husband and mother of United States District Judge Joan Lefkow was found in Ross? car following his suicide after police stopped his car last night in Wisconsin. White supremacist Matt Hale, leader of the World Church of the Creator, who is in prison for soliciting the murder of Judge Lefkow after she ruled against him in a case of trademark infringement had been considered an important link to killings. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

CHICAGO - MARCH 10: Chicago Police secure the area around a residence on the city's northwest side believed to be the home of suspected murderer Bart Ross March 10, 2005 in Chicago, Illinois. A note claiming responsibility for the February 28 murders of Michael Lefkow and Donna Humphrey, the husband and mother of United States District Judge Joan Lefkow was found in Ross? car following his suicide after police stopped his car last night in Wisconsin. White supremacist Matt Hale, leader of the World Church of the Creator, who is in prison for soliciting the murder of Judge Lefkow after she ruled against him in a case of trademark infringement had been considered an important link to killings. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (2005 Getty Images)

Calls are growing for the dismissal of a Passaic police officer who is shown on video threatening a Latino couple with calling immigration on them and their relatives.

Hundreds rallied in front of Passaic City Hall this week to protest his comments, made in February but gaining public attention now, which they said were overzealous and xenophobic, according to NBC's New York affiliate.

The couple, Jasmine Vidal and her boyfriend, tell reporters that they were sitting on a porch when the officer, identified as Sgt. Roy Bordamonte, started talking to them inaudibly. When they said they couldn’t hear and asked the police officer to get out of his car, he got angry and cursed at them and threatened to call immigration authorities on them.

The couple recorded the incident.

In the recorded encounter, the officer asked Vidal's boyfriend, "You go to school? What are you, [expletive] special ed? You [expletive] an idiot. You might be an idiot because you mouthed off. That's why you're going to get this ticket."

More On This...

Then he added: "Don't worry, I'm going to knock on your [expletive] door, and I'm going to check your mom's ID, and all your [expletive] cousins and relatives, and when they give me a fake [expletive] name, I'm going to have immigration pick everybody up so they can go back to the [expletive] border or wherever the [expletive] they came from. And all the hard work they came to America, you [expletive] it up.”

"I don't see you smiling. Where's that smile now?" the officer says, before taunting him: "Let's go, bro. You were talking all this [expletive], bro."

Passaic Mayor Alex Blanco told NBC’s New York affiliate that the city is investigating the incident.

It remains unclear what prompted the police officer to begin speaking to the couple.

Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter & Instagram