New images of Avigail Idan show released 4-year-old US citizen smiling, reunited with family members

U.S. citizen Avigail Idan photographed after reuniting with family in Israel

Danielle Wallace By Danielle Wallace Fox News
Published
4-year-old American-Israeli girl released after abduction by Hamas Video

4-year-old American-Israeli girl released after abduction by Hamas

YNET journalist Ilana Curiel discusses the hope that more Israeli hostages will be released

New images released Monday show 4-year-old U.S. citizen Avigail Idan smiling and reunited with surviving family members after being taken hostage by Hamas last month. 

Idan, a dual American and Israeli citizen, returned Sunday night to Israel and was taken to a special unit designated for released hostages at Schneider Children's Medical Center, a member of Clalit Health Services. 

One photo, released by the Israeli prime minister's office, showed Idan with her aunt Liron and grandmother Shlomit, at the Hatzerim base after being released from Hamas captivity. 

Idan's parents, Roy Idan and Smadar Idan, were shot and killed in the October 7 Hamas attack.

HAMAS TERRORISTS USE ISRAELI HOSTAGE RELEASE IN GAME OF PSYCHOLOGICAL WARFARE

4-year-odl US citizen released by Hamas

The first meeting of Avigail Idan with her aunt Liron and grandmother Shlomit, at the Hatzerim base. (Israeli Prime Minister's Office/Fox News)

The girl was also photographed during her first few hours in the department together with her aunt Liron, uncle Zuli, and grandparents Shlomit and Eitan. 

Avigail Idan with her relatives at the hospital

Avigail Idan and family members at Schneider Children's. (Spokesperson's Office, Schneider Children's, published with the family's permission)

Sunday's hostage release was the third as part of a temporary cease-fire agreement between Israel and Hamas. As part of the agreement, Israel released 39 Palestinian prisoners.

Avigail Idan smiling with her mom

Avigail Idan and her aunt at Schneider Children's. (Spokesperson's Office, Schneider Children's, published with the family's permission)

Israel and Hamas are preparing for a fourth exchange of hostages for Palestinian prisoners, as mediators seek to extend a cease-fire in Gaza that is set to expire after Monday.

Avigail Idan and family at hospital

Avigail Idan with relatives at Schneider Children's. (Spokesperson's Office, Schneider Children's, published with the family's permission)

The Israeli prime minister's office confirmed the families of more hostages have been notified who will be freed Monday night. 

Israel has said it would extend the cease-fire by one day for every 10 additional hostages released. Hamas has also said it hopes to extend the truce, which was mediated by the United States, Qatar and Egypt, according to the AP.

Fox News' Dana Karni and the Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Danielle Wallace is a reporter for Fox News Digital covering politics, crime, police and more. Story tips can be sent to danielle.wallace@fox.com and on Twitter: @danimwallace. 