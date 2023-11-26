4-year-old American girl among 17 hostages released by Hamas

An American hostage was among 14 Israeli hostages and three foreign hostages who were released Sunday by Hamas after being taken from Israel nearly three months ago.

Abigail Edan, 4, a dual Israeli-American citizen, was confirmed to have been released Sunday.

Edan was taken hostage on Oct. 7 after Hamas terrorists murdered her parents.

The Red Cross has informed the Israeli Defense Forces that they have taken custody of 14 Israeli hostages and three foreign hostages released by Hamas on Sunday, according to the IDF.

"Based on information that was received from the Red Cross, 14 Israeli hostages and three foreign hostages have been transferred to the Red Cross," an IDF spokesman said in a statement.

