Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

The mother of Russia's deceased opposition leader has filed a lawsuit demanding the release of his body.

Lyudmila Navalnaya, mother of the late Alexei Navalny, filed suit at a court in the city of Salekhard, according to state-run news outlet Tass on Wednesday.

Court officials have reportedly scheduled a closed-door hearing for March 4.

ALEXEI NAVALNY'S MOTHER DEMANDS PUTIN HAND OVER SON'S BODY 'SO THAT I CAN BURY HIM HUMANELY'

Navalnaya released a video directed at Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday demanding he intervene and allow her to see her son's body.

Lyudmila Navalnaya issued the plea while speaking outside a penal colony in Kharp in northern Russia, where prison officials say Navalny died last Friday after collapsing following a walk. The prominent Putin critic was serving a sentence there on charges he has argued were politically motivated.

"Behind me is the penal colony IK-3 ‘Polar Wolf,’ where on Feb. 16, my son Alexei Navalny died. For the fifth day, I can’t see him, they don’t give me his body, and they don’t even tell me where he is," Navalnaya said.

KREMLIN CALLS NAVALNY MURDER ACCUSATIONS 'UNFOUNDED AND VULGAR'

"I am addressing you, Vladimir Putin. The solution to the issue depends only on you. Let me finally see my son," she added. "I demand that Alexei’s body be immediately handed over so that I can bury him humanely."

Following his death, Navalny's widow also asserted that the activist's death in a Russian prison was a government-sanctioned murder.

"They are cowardly and meanly hiding his body, refusing to give it to his mother and lying miserably while waiting for the trace" of any potential poisons to vanish, Yulia Navalnaya claimed at a press conference Monday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Kremlin pushed back on these and other accusations during a press conference on Tuesday.

"Of course, these are absolutely unfounded and vulgar accusations against the head of the Russian state," said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, according to a translation from the Moscow Times.

He added, "But taking into account that Yulia Navalnaya was widowed just days ago, I will not comment."

Fox News Digital's Greg Norman contributed to this report.