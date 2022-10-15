Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ukraine
Published

NATO nuclear drills where B-52s fly over Europe likely to overlap with Russian nuclear exercises

NATO to go ahead with annual nuclear exercises amid tensions with Russia

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
close
Leon Panetta on Russia-Ukraine war and US-Saudi relations Video

Leon Panetta on Russia-Ukraine war and US-Saudi relations

Former Defense Secretary Leon Panetta joins 'Your World with Neil Cavuto' to discuss the state of the Russia-Ukraine war and President Biden's handling of U.S. relations with Saudi Arabia.

Russian military forces are expected to continue with pre-planned nuclear testing at the same time as similar NATO drills are expected.

NATO announced Friday the launch of its annual "Steadfast Noon" exercise Monday. The drill involving 14 countries is expected to mobilize about 60 aircraft in regions near the United Kingdom, Belgium and the North Sea. NATO does not plan to use live bombs.

"The exercise, which runs until (Oct. 30), is a routine, recurring training activity, and it is not linked to any current world events," NATO said of the exercises. 

TWITTER GOES NUCLEAR IN RESPONSE TO BIDEN'S ‘ARMAGEDDON’ WARNINGS

Russian MiG-29SMT jet fighters forming the symbol "Z" in support of the Russian armed forces fly in formation during a rehearsal for a flypast, part of a military parade marking the anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II in central Moscow, Russia, May 7, 2022.

Russian MiG-29SMT jet fighters forming the symbol "Z" in support of the Russian armed forces fly in formation during a rehearsal for a flypast, part of a military parade marking the anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II in central Moscow, Russia, May 7, 2022. (REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina)

The aircraft include fighter jets, surveillance and tanker aircraft and U.S. B-52 long-range bombers, NATO said.

Russia is also expected to move forward with pre-planned nuclear testing this month, annual nuclear drills often called "Grom" that normally take place in late October.

A United States Air Force B-52 bomber lands at RAF Fairford in the United Kingdom during the buildup of Russian forces near the border with Ukraine Feb. 10, 2022. 

A United States Air Force B-52 bomber lands at RAF Fairford in the United Kingdom during the buildup of Russian forces near the border with Ukraine Feb. 10, 2022.  (Ben Birchall/PA Images via Getty Images)

Putin has repeatedly suggested in recent weeks that Russia would resort to nuclear weapons if the country's territory is threatened.

AS PUTIN TURNS 70, FORMER RUSSIA INSIDER WEIGHS IN ON LIKELIHOOD OF NUCLEAR MOVE

Russian President Vladimir Putin, center, attends the Victory Day military parade marking the 77th anniversary of the end of World War II in Moscow May 9, 2022. 

Russian President Vladimir Putin, center, attends the Victory Day military parade marking the 77th anniversary of the end of World War II in Moscow May 9, 2022.  (Mikhail Metzel, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, whose public musings on the conflict between Ukraine and Russia have rustled feathers internationally, speculated on the possibility of nuclear war.

"But surely no reasonable person would launch nuclear war?" Musk asked rhetorically. 

"The problem with that logic is if we were dealing with reasonable people, we wouldn’t have war in the first place."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Biden administration will send Ukraine a new $725 million military aid package and other assistance as Ukraine continues to fight Russian forces, the White House said Friday. 

The move comes as European defense leaders had pledged weapons and air defense systems to Ukraine, and as Russia has unleashed a bombardment of missile strikes targeting Kyiv and other regions

Fox News' Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com