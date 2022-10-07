Twitter goes nuclear in response to Biden’s ‘Armageddon’ warnings

Prominent Twitter users found President Biden’s Thursday evening "nuclear Armageddon" comments shocking and disturbing.

During a Thursday evening fundraiser for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, Biden warned attendees that the U.S. was as close to "Armageddon" as it was during the 1960s Cuban Missile Crisis.

Warning about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s latest threats of using nuclear weapons in the raging Russian-Ukrainian war, Biden said, "[Putin was] not joking when he talks about the use of tactical nuclear weapons or biological or chemical weapons. We have not faced the prospect of Armageddon since Kennedy and the Cuban Missile Crisis."

Fox News Digital reported last month that Putin claimed, "I want to remind you that our country also has various means of destruction, and for separate components and more modern than those of NATO countries, and when the territorial integrity of our country is threatened, to protect Russia and our people, we will certainly use all the means at our disposal."

"I don’t think there is any such a thing as the ability to easily use a tactical weapon and not end up with Armageddon," Biden remarked.

Video of Biden’s claims alarmed many blue-check Twitter users, especially the president’s critics, some of whom accused him of contributing greatly to taking the country down this path.

The Federalist editor-in-chief Mollie Hemingway, tweeted, "When the media ran Biden's 2020 campaign, they promised not just the removal of the peacetime prosperity president they loathed but to replace him with what they claimed would be competent adult leadership. What they've done is stumble us to the brink of nuclear ‘Armageddon.’"

Fox News contributor Byron York wondered why Biden hadn’t given his remarks on the issue to a wider audience, or declared them on a bigger platform.

"Joe Biden's Armageddon fundraiser: There is nothing of greater import to the nation than the prospect of nuclear war. So why does the president deliver his most extensive remarks on the subject to a small crowd at a Democratic fundraiser in Manhattan?" he tweeted.

Conservative actor James Woods asked, "As the tired policies of this bitter political hack become one sad catastrophe after another, will he finally end the world in nuclear war in his last grasp for power?"

"Good morning to everyone except the incompetent Biden administration who is casually trying to start a nuclear war," columnist and conservative comedian Tim Young tweeted.

"Biden warns of impending nuclear Armageddon. Who had this in their bingo card for 2022?" conservative commentator Ian Miles Cheong tweeted.

"Joe Biden and the globalist ‘experts’ have led America to the brink of nuclear armageddon. They've been in charge for less than 2 years. Under President Trump, we had 4 years of peace. What a nightmare," Republican U.S. congressional candidate in Illinois Mary Miller said.

The Nation author John Nichols blasted fellow media for not taking Biden’s warnings seriously enough, tweeting, "President Biden warned in New York tonight that Russian President Vladimir Putin is ‘not joking when he talks about potential use of tactical’ nuclear or biological weapons. This is a much more serious matter than most media outlets seem to recognize."

Former GOP congressional candidate Matthew Foldi tweeted, "So either Joe Biden is purposely lying about the immediate threat of ‘nuclear armageddon,’ or Americans are currently staring down the possibility of being imminently vaporized by a nuclear weapon due to this administration’s failures. How is this not a national scandal?"

"Under Trump we had a booming economy, no new wars, and peace & prosperity. Under Biden we’re on the verge of Nuclear war," Students for Trump founder Ryan Fournier wrote.