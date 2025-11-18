NATO member accuses Russian intelligence of railway line 'sabotage'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A spokesperson for Poland's special services minister accused Russian intelligence Tuesday of orchestrating a railway blast that destroyed a key track on a route used to deliver aid to Ukraine.

Jacek Dobrzyński told reporters that "everything indicates" Russian intelligence was behind the sabotage of Polish railways.

"The fact is that everything indicates that this — we can already confidently call it a terrorist attack — was initiated by special services from the East," said Dobrzyński.

An explosion destroyed a section of track on the Warsaw-Lublin railway line, while another stretch farther south was damaged in what authorities are investigating as a possible act of sabotage.

Dobrzyński said the investigations into both incidents were still ongoing. "I cannot say what stage the officers are [at] or [what they are] currently working on and what threads they are connecting or what threads they are analyzing," he explained.

"The Russian services would very much want to have this information: where our officers are or in which direction they are heading."

Prime Minister Donald Tusk called the blast on the Warsaw-Lublin line an "unprecedented act of sabotage."

"The explosion of an explosive device destroyed the railway track. Emergency services and the prosecutor's office are working at the scene. On the same route, closer to Lublin, damage has also been identified," Tusk wrote Monday on X, vowing to find the perpetrators.

The government’s National Security Committee convened Tuesday with military commanders, intelligence chiefs and the president’s representative in attendance to discuss the incidents.

Poland's accusation comes amid recent security incidents in Eastern Europe, following airspace incursions in September that saw Russian drones enter Poland and three MiG-31 fighter jets cross into Estonia before being intercepted by NATO aircraft.