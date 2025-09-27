NATO country reports drones over largest military base after airport attack, mulls response

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Denmark on Saturday reported more mysterious drone sightings — this time over military installations, including its largest military base — after incursions at airports grounded flights this week. The NATO country is still mulling how to respond.

Denmark's Armed Forces reported that more drones were observed overnight, according to Reuters.

"The Danish Defense can confirm that drones were observed at several of the Danish Defense's locations last night. Several capabilities were deployed," a spokesperson told the outlet.

Police said drones were spotted near the Karup air base in western Denmark, Reuters reported, citing Ritzau News agency.

In addition to the sightings in Denmark, Norway also had a reported run-in with drones. Norwegian police are reportedly investigating possible drone sightings near an air force base in central Norway, Reuters reported, adding that the base houses the country's F-35 fighter jets.

"The guards at the base made several observations outside the base's perimeter early on Saturday," a spokesperson at the Norwegian Armed Forces' joint headquarters told Reuters.

Saturday's incident in Denmark comes just days after the country's Aalborg Airport, which is used by the Danish military, was closed due to drone sightings.

Danish authorities said the drone incident was a "hybrid attack" that came from a "professional actor," according to the BBC. The outlet said authorities specified that the drones were launched locally and did not come from Russia.

On Monday, a similar drone incident impacted Copenhagen Airport. Unlike the incident at Aalborg, some suspected Russia could have been the culprit behind the attack.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said it was "the most serious attack on Danish critical infrastructure to date," according to reports. She added that the country was "not ruling out any options in relation to who is behind it," Reuters reported .

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte said on Friday that he spoke with Frederiksen about the drones and that the alliance was taking the incidents "very seriously."

"NATO Allies and Denmark are working together on how we can ensure the safety and security of our critical infrastructure," Rutte said in a post on X.

While some believed the country was considering triggering NATO's Article 4 to convene allied countries over the drone incidents, Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said the country had "no reason to do so," according to Reuters. Rasmussen said that after Article 4 was recently triggered due to aerial disturbances in Poland and Estonia, Denmark did not feel a need to do the same, Reuters reported.

Despite neither triggering a NATO response nor shooting down the drones, Denmark is still mulling a possible response to the sightings.