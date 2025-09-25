Denmark considers triggering NATO Article 4 after drones fly over airports

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Denmark is considering triggering NATO Article 4 after the country was forced to close Aalborg Airport after drones were spotted for a second time this week.

Denmark reached out to NATO and the European Union in the wake of the threat, according to Euronews.

Copenhagen was reportedly considering whether to invoke NATO’s Article 4, which would trigger a meeting for members of the alliance. Neither NATO nor Secretary-General Mark Rutte have made public statements on the matter.

Danish Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen vowed in a joint statement that Denmark would "find the people who are behind this," according to Euronews.

"We have various military capabilities that can help defend Denmark, F-35 and our frigates," he said.

Smaller airports in the country allegedly also saw drone activity but were not impacted as a result, the BBC reported.

Danish authorities said the drone incident was a "hybrid attack" that came from a "professional actor," according to the BBC. The outlet said authorities specified that the drones were launched locally and did not come from Russia.

On Monday, a similar drone incident impacted Copenhagen Airport. Unlike the incident at Aalborg, some suspected Russia could have been the culprit behind the attack.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said it was "the most serious attack on Danish critical infrastructure to date," according to reports. She added that the country was "not ruling out any options in relation to who is behind it," Reuters reported.

"The drones that halted flights at Copenhagen Airport were part of a pattern of persistent contestation at our borders," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday, Euronews reported.

The airport in Oslo, Norway, was also shut down on Monday evening for three hours due to possible threats from drone activity, according to Euronews.

Fox News Digital reached out to NATO for comment.