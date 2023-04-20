Expand / Collapse search
Europe
Published

Migrant sailboat crashes in Greece killing 1, 47 others rescued

Survivng migrants, consisting of 15 men, 16 women, 16 minors, were able to reach a beach, call for help

Associated Press
Authorities in southern Greece say one migrant has died and 47 others have been rescued after a sailboat crashed into rocks and partially sank in a remote coastal area of the Greek mainland.

The coast guard said the migrants ‒ 15 men, 16 women and 16 minors ‒ were located Thursday near the southern tip of the Peloponnese region, some 155 miles south of Athens, after managing to reach a beach and call for help.

The migrants carried a man found to be unresponsive by rescuers and later confirmed dead, while four children and three women were hospitalized for observation. The nationality of the migrants was not immediately known.

GREECE PLEDGES MILITARY ASSISTANCE TO UKRAINE FOR 'AS LONG AS IT TAKES'

Authorities in Greece said one migrant was found dead, and 47 others were rescued after their sailboat hit rocks

Officials said coast guard divers had checked the hull of the sailboat and found no one trapped inside.

Migrants have typically embarked on riskier journeys in recent years to try and avoid heavily patroled Greek islands near the coast of Turkey.

Boats heading to the Greek mainland or Italy are frequently abandoned by smugglers in the early stages of the crossing.