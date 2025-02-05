Middle East expert says Israel and the US are back on the same page — but that doesn't mean Hamas is deterred

President Donald Trump made a massive shift in Washington’s stance towards Israel and the Middle East, proposing a U.S. takeover of the Gaza Strip.

"The U.S. will take over the Gaza Strip, and we will do a job with it too. We'll own it and be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous, unexplored bombs and other weapons on the site, level the site and get rid of the destroyed buildings, level it out, create an economic development that will supply unlimited numbers of jobs and housing for the people of the area," President Trump said during a joint presser with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday.

Nearly 16 months after Hamas’ surprise attacks on Oct. 7, 2023, Israel has been grappling with the aftermath of the onslaught as it continues to fight the terror regime in control of Gaza. For much of the war, the question has been what will happen when Hamas is no longer in control, but through his surprise declaration, President Trump has given the Israelis an answer.

Even before he was officially in the Oval Office, Trump’s threat of "all hell to pay" seemed to work on Hamas, as the terror organization released hostages for the first time since November 2023.

"There is clearly a sense that Jerusalem and Washington are on the same page, illustrated by Netanyhu's upcoming visit to DC and being the first foreign dignitary to be invited to the White House since the election," Scholars for Peace in the Middle East Executive Director Asaf Romirowsky told Fox News Digital on Monday.

"The Trump administration is clearly helping on the hostage front and part of the discussions in DC this week will center on resuming the war and the rest of the hostages," Romirowsky added.

Despite the multiple rounds of hostage releases, Romirowsky is skeptical whether the terror organization is feeling the weight of the U.S. government.

"As far as Hamas goes it is not in their nature to be deterred by any U.S. government and they will try to push their agenda through Qatar and others," Romirowsky said. "That said, Israel seems to be getting the military support they need and the hope is that it also continues as it relates the war in Gaza and the Middle East at large."

Prior to leaving office in 2020, President Trump launched an initiative that seemed to have peace breaking out in the Middle East. Aimed at creating peaceful relationships between Arab nations and Israel, the Abraham Accords included the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco. Many speculated that a treaty with Saudi Arabia was on the horizon.

"There is no doubt that the goal is to expand the Abraham Accords especially as it relates to Saudi Arabia," Romirowsky said. "Saudi-Israel relations are also linked regarding their shared security concerns as they relate to Iran."

Ahead of his meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu, President Trump signed an executive order ending U.S. engagement with the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) and the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA).

Former President Joe Biden halted the funding of UNRWA following reports that some of the agency’s staff participated in the Oct. 7 attacks against Israel. Additionally, freed hostage Emily Damari, who was taken from her home in Kfar Aza, said she was held in UNRWA facilities, and that Hamas denied her medical care after shooting her twice.

In the joint presser with Netanyahu, Trump described the UNHRC as "antisemitic." President Trump also withdrew from the UNHRC during his first term. In 2021, the Biden administration rejoined the controversial international body.