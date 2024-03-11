Michigan man sentenced to life in German prison for murder, rape of American tourist near famed castle

An American tourist was arrested after allegedly shoving two women, killing one, while visiting the Neuschwanstein Castle in Germany on Thursday, June 15, 2023. Bystander video shows rescue teams responding to the attack and the suspect's arrest.
