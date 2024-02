Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

After being accused of attacking two U.S. female tourists and killing one last year near a famous German castle, the American man has admitted to the charges, according to the Associated Press.

Troy Phillip Bohling, 31, from Michigan, admitted to the charges during the start of his trial, the German news agency dpa reported.

"The defendant has committed an unfathomable crime," defense lawyer Philip Mueller said in a statement.

Prosecutors said Bohling was on vacation in Germany when he met two female tourists, Eva Liu, 21, and Kelsey Chang, 22, at the world-famous Neuschwanstein Castle.

US MAN CONFESSES TO MURDER AND RAPE IN ASSAULT NEAR FAMOUS GERMAN CASTLE

Officials say the attack took place on June 14 near the Marienbruecke, a bridge over a gorge close to Neuschwanstein Castle, and is said to be one of Germany's most famous tourist attractions.

Prosecutors say Bohling met Liu and Chang by chance on a hiking path and lured them off the trail. The two women had been on a trip abroad after graduating from the University of Illinois, according to the Telegraph.

Bohling allegedly told the women he was taking them to a romantic spot for selfies, with a better view of the castle, but instead pushed Liu to the ground, allegedly choked her until she was unconscious and raped her.

GERMAN POLICE ARREST AMERICAN TOURIST FOR SHOVING TWO WOMEN DOWN A RAVINE, KILLING ONE, NEAR FAMOUS CASTLE

Prosecutors said Chang then intervened, but was pushed down a 165-foot ravine where she suffered a head injury, but survived the altercation. Liu was airlifted by helicopter to a hospital, where she died from her injuries.

During the course of the investigation, authorities found Bohling's laptop and cellphone contained child pornography.

Bohling is charged with murder, rape with fatal consequences, attempted murder and possession of child pornography. Murder charges carry a maximum sentence of life in prison in Germany.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

At the earliest, a verdict is expected to be announced in mid-March, according to the AP.