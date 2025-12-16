Expand / Collapse search
Mexico

Mexican lawmakers filmed pulling hair and shoving each other during heated Congress floor debate

Viral video shows women from rival parties fighting over podium during transparency reform debate

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Mexico City lawmakers brawl in Congress after debate goes off the rails Video

Mexico City lawmakers brawl in Congress after debate goes off the rails

Mexican lawmakers were filmed shoving each other an pulling hair on the floor of Congress in Mexico City on Monday.

Mexican lawmakers were filmed shoving each other and pulling hair on the floor of Congress in Mexico City on Monday.

The viral video shows women lawmakers of rival parties jostling for position at a podium in the front of the chamber. The women's argument escalates from shouts to pushing and ultimately to pulling each other's hair as other lawmakers try to intervene.

The scene took place during debate over reforms to Mexico City's transparency oversight agency. Members of the right-leaning National Action Party (PAN) were protesting conduct by the left-leaning Moreno Party, which is the controlling power.

PAN representatives were holding their position at the podium as members of the Moreno Party tried to remove them, leading to the scuffle. Both parties condemned the violence after the incident, but blamed their opponents for starting it.

Mexican lawmakers fight

Mexican lawmakers were filmed shoving each other and pulling hair on the floor of Congress in Mexico City on Monday, December 15, 2025. (Mexican government)

"We took the podium peacefully, without touching anyone, and the decision made by the majority legislative group and its allies was to try and regain control of the board through violence," PAN aide Andres Atayde said at a press conference following the incident, according to a translation from the Economic Times.

"Not only is it vulgar, not only is it aggressive, but it is lamentable that this is the majority governing party for this city," PAN lawmaker Daniela Alvarez added.

Lawmakers fight in Mexico

Mexican lawmakers from rival parties were caught on viral video shoving and pulling hair during a heated debate over transparency reforms in Mexico City Congress on Monday, December 15, 2025. (Mexican Government)

Morena spokesman Paulo Garcia made similar claims about conduct by PAN lawmakers.

"What worries us a lot is how the opposition is systematically resorting to violence instead of arguments, in the absence of being able to debate," Garcia later said in an interview with Mexican media.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on X: @Hagstrom_Anders.

