Meghan Markle’s bodyguard mistakenly confronts Wimbledon fan who was taking selfie

Meghan Markle’s minder banned tennis fans from taking her picture at Wimbledon.

The Duchess of Sussex's guard warned off several fans who were sitting nearby.

The protection officer was with new mum Meghan as she and two pals cheered on fellow American Serena Williams on No1 court last week.

At one point he spoke to a spectator, seated two rows in front of Meghan, 37.

But the man was only taking a selfie with the match in the background and not a picture of the Duchess.

Sally Jones who was sitting in the same row as Meghan, got a tap on the shoulder from the officer, who asked her not to take pictures of the Duchess.

But the former BBC sports presenter, 64, was taking pictures of Serena and had not realized the Duchess was nearby. She said: “I think this royal protection officer was quite embarrassed. He appeared a bit mystified as to why he was being asked to make such a request.

“I told him it was bonkers and that, even if I had been trying to snap the Duchess, I’d have got a blurry picture of her right ear.

“Apart from anything else, there were hundreds of people clicking away.

“I said to him ‘Have you thought about having a word with any of the television cameras?’ He looked a little uncomfortable.”

