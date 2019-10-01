Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

United Kingdom
Published

Man outside UK Parliament is 'rugby tackled' after dousing himself in 'flammable liquid,' police say

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 1Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 1

Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 1 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A man was detained outside Britain’s Houses of Parliament on Tuesday morning after dousing himself in what police say appeared to be a “flammable liquid.”

The individual, who has not been identified, is currently being treated by first responders. No injuries have been reported.

“Man next to me at Parliament’s carriage gates appears to have poured (what smells like) petrol on himself,” tweeted Parliament member Huw Merriman. “Incredibly brave response from police, who are now helping him.”

BRITISH MAN CAN'T REMEMBER WHERE HE PARKED HIS CAR MORE THAN A WEEK AGO

Police in London have detained a man near the Houses of Parliament after he doused himself in what appeared to be flammable liquid.

Police in London have detained a man near the Houses of Parliament after he doused himself in what appeared to be flammable liquid. (AP)

The man apparently was “unhappy about a parking ticket in Essex,” a police officer at the scene told The Telegraph newspaper.

"He poured petrol on himself,” the officer added. “One of the lads rugby tackled him."

CLICK HERE FOR THE ALL-NEW FOXBUISINESS.COM

Additional information was not immediately available.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.