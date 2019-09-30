British man can't remember where he parked his car more than a week ago

It should’ve been a day to remember, but a U.K. concertgoer is still looking for his car a week after forgetting where he parked it.

Connor Spear, 19, drove two hours from his home in Plymouth to attend the Tokyo World music festival in Bristol, and had to park on a public street about a 10-minute taxi ride from the event on Sept. 22, SWNS reported. But after the show, Spear and his friends couldn’t remember exactly where they’d left the car.

“I’m devastated and annoyed that he’s been so irresponsible,” his mother told South West News Service, a British news agency. "You know what youngsters are like - he’s parked there without thinking he’ll take a photo of the street.”

Spear posted to Facebook with apparent faux horror at his mom’s plea to the local press.

After hitching a ride home and needing to walk to work all week, Spear with his mother spent this past weekend driving around Bristol looking for the black Opel Corsa hatchback, which had a spare tire on the front driver’s side and the license plate WP08 FKF.

Spear said he recalled parking it across the street from a row of bushes, that but several sightings reported to him on social media haven’t panned out. Spear tells Fox News Autos that there’s no report of it having been towed.

He is offering a 100 pound reward for information that leads to its return.

