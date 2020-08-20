Man dies inside Brazil store, body is concealed by umbrellas with shoppers inside

A Carrefour Brasil store in Brazil reportedly kept its doors open to customers even after one of its managers had died inside from a heart attack.

Instead of shutting down the store in the country's northeastern state of Recife, the man's body was concealed by umbrellas and cardboard boxes, according to Reuters. After images of the incident went viral online, Twitter users were outraged with one saying, "Indignity for sale."

The man was a sales manager who died after suffering cardiac arrest during his shift on Aug. 14, Reuters reported. He was administered first aid but eventually died inside the store, the company told the outlet.

The company said it “followed guidelines to not remove the body from its place.”

Even so, following a deluge of criticism, Carrefour Brasil issued an apology, recognizing it had handled the incident inappropriately.

“The company erred in not closing the store immediately after what happened to await the funeral service, as well as in not finding the correct way to look after the body,” the company said in a statement to Reuters.

The company also issued an apology to the victim's family saying it stands "ready to support them in whatever way necessary."

Carrefour Brasil is a Brazilian subsidiary of France's retail giant Carrefour SA.

