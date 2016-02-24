Legendary Aston Martin to open car-building factory in Wales

The legendary sports car maker Aston Martin has announced plans to open a new factory in Wales that will provide more than 750 jobs.

The company said Wednesday it will build a new model to be called the DBX at the plant starting in 2020.

The high performance Aston Martins have long been associated with the James Bond film franchise as the cars have been favored by the 007 character. The most famous was driven by Sean Connery in "Goldfinger."

The new factory, to be located in St. Athan in south Wales, will be Aston Martin's second. The company has built cars in England for more than a century.

Chief Executive Andrew Palmer said the company looked at more than 20 global locations before choosing Wales.