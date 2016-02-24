Kosovo government: 'anarchists' burnt minister's car

Kosovo's government is blaming what it calls "paramilitary anarchists" for setting fire to a car owned by a minister's family as part of a series of anti-government activities by the opposition.

The government issued a statement Wednesday denouncing what it called "an unprecedented criminal attack ... aiming at creating an atmosphere of violence and fear."

The car, which was burned overnight in Pristina, belonged to Agriculture Minister Memli Krasniqi's spouse. Later Wednesday, another car belonging to a public official was also burnt in Pristina.

The opposition has disrupted Parliament since September with tear gas, pepper spray, whistles and water bottles to reject a deal between Kosovo and Serbia, reached last year, which gives more powers to ethnic Serbs in Kosovo. In December, the Constitutional Court ruled that the agreement needed to be amended to conform to the constitution.

The opposition also rejects a border demarcation pact with Montenegro.

Since Tuesday, it has pitched tents in downtown Pristina calling for the government's resignation and fresh elections, or they won't move from the place.

The government accuses the opposition of trying to take power through violence.

The Parliament held a session Wednesday without opposition lawmakers, most of whom were suspended after violence in the previous session. The opposition said they didn't go because they didn't want to be confronted by police.

The opposition is also protesting against Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Hashim Thaci of the Democratic Party of Kosovo, the only declared candidate for the post of president so far.

The first vote of electing the new president is expected this week in the 120-seat Parliament, which is dominated by the governing coalition.