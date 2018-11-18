Kim Jong Un visits glass factory once suspected of producing military equipment, report says

Kim Jong Un on Sunday visited a glass factory once suspected of producing military equipment, a report said days after North Korea announced it tested a “newly developed ultramodern tactical weapon.”

The North Korean despot gave “field guidance” at the Taegwan Glass Factory in Northern Pyongan Province, Yonhap reported, citing North Korea’s Korean Central News Agency. Kim praised the “flawless” glassware and optical instruments while stressing modernized production.

"Pointing out that the world is rapidly changing and developing, he called for directing steady efforts to putting the factory's overall production process and process for checking goods on a modern basis and introducing update technology, not content with the present success, and thus producing better optical glass and measuring equipment," KCNA said in a statement.

Kim was joined by other officials scrawling information on notepads — a standard scene when the despot conducts field guidance at factories.

NORTH KOREA, KIM JONG UN TEST NEW ‘ULTRAMODERN TACTICAL WEAPON'

Sunday’s visit to the glass factory was Kim’s first time since 2014. The plant was previously suspected of producing military lens.

On Friday, North Korea announced it tested a mysterious “newly developed ultramodern tactical weapon” that was supervised by Kim. No details were released of the weapon it tested or where it was done.

KCNA said Kim expressed “great satisfaction” over the “state-of-the-art” weapon that “builds impregnable defenses of our country and strengthens the fighting power of our people’s army.”

The move comes as denuclearization talks between the U.S. and North Korea reach a deadlock. It's the first publicly known field inspection of a weapons test by Kim since he observed the testing of the Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile in November 2017, according to the Unification Ministry.

Fox News' Lucia Sang contributed to this report.