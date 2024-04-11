Kim Jong Un promises 'death blow' to potential enemies, ignores Biden's request for cooperation

Kim Jong Un told a meeting of military officials this week that North Korea will mobilize an overwhelming assault on any hypothetical enemy, ignoring President Biden's requests for cooperation.

Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un made the remarks Wednesday while speaking at the Kim Jong-il University of Military and Politics, according to Yonhap News Agency, which reported that the leader was poised to make a "death blow" to enemies.

"[Kim Jong Un] said that now is the time to be more thoroughly prepared for a war than ever before and that the DPRK should be more firmly and perfectly prepared for a war, which should be won without fail, not just for a possible war," North Korean state media reported.

"DPRK" stands for "Democratic People's Republic of Korea," the country's official name.

"It is an immutable law of war victory to neutralize the numerical and military and technical superiority of the enemy by means of superiority in ideology and war methods," Kim Jong Un said, according to state media.

He reportedly added that "now is the time to be more thoroughly prepared for a war than ever before and that the DPRK should be more firmly and perfectly prepared for a war, which should be won without fail, not just for a possible war."

The dictator's aggressive tone shoots down any prospect of cooling tensions growing between North Korea, Japan, South Korea, and the U.S.

President Biden made an appeal Wednesday from the White House for Kim Jong Un to accept a Japanese proposal for international talks.

"We welcome the opportunity of our allies to initiate dialogue with the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea," Biden said during a joint press conference with Kishida. "As I’ve said many times, we’re open to dialogue ourselves without preconditions with the DPRK."

"The window of a discussion with North Korea is open," Kishida said at the same conference. "The establishment of a meaningful relationship between Japan and North Korea is in the interests of both Japan and North Korea and it could be hugely beneficial to the peace and stability of the region."

North Korea has taken an even more caustic international posture than usual in recent months, abandoning its symbolic goal of reunification with South Korea and declaring the southern neighbor as its "primary foe" and "principal enemy."