Juan Williams and Jesse Watters clash over Venezuela and guns on 'The Five'

Fox News’ Juan Williams and Jesse Watters clashed over guns Wednesday on “The Five” while responding to an MSNBC reporter accidentally making the case for the Second Amendment in coverage of the political crisis in Venezuela.

"You have to understand, in Venezuela gun ownership is not something that's open to everybody. So if the military have the guns, they have the power and as long as Nicolás Maduro controls the military, he controls the country,” MSNBC reporter Kerry Sanders said Tuesday.

Watters reacted by criticizing the media for not focusing on “reality.”

“The media never looks to reality for examples. They can see everything happening all over the world, but when you say, ‘OK, what about its impact here in the United States?’ they never take that to heart,” Watters said.

The ‘Watters’ World’ host then began listing government abuse and mentioned Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., and former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams for advocating gun confiscation, while defending the Second Amendment as an important difference between America and Venezuela.

Williams did not agree.

“Do you think if those people had guns there would be anything but more chaos, more violence and more death?” Williams asked. “Let me ask you, New York City, you think if you have a gun you could stand up to the New York City Police Department, much less the state National Guard or the U.S. military?

“I think if the American people are armed to the teeth,” Watters responded.

“Get them more guns!” Wiliams said in disbelief.

Co-host Jedediah Bilah jumped in and argued that the Venezuelan people were “powerless” without the ability to defend themselves, a notion Williams disputed and called a “fantasy.”

“This is a fantasy. First of all, it's an apples and oranges comparison between the U.S. and another country,” Williams said.

“There is no reality to the idea that if some people had handguns, automatic weapons, they could stand up to the military. No. That's an invitation to more death and chaos. It's a reach by people trying to make the argument for guns for everyone in the U.S.”