Health worker’s eye socket broken after asking rail riders to wear coronavirus masks on London Underground

A London rail rider is accused of breaking a United Kingdom health service worker’s face after he asked a group why they weren't wearing coronavirus masks, police said.

On Tuesday, British Transport Police released an image of a person they want to speak with about the incident on the evening of Oct. 3 at the London Underground’s High Street Kensington station.

The health worker approached two men and a woman and asked why they were traveling without face coverings, police said

CHICAGO SECURITY GUARD STABBED 27 TIMES AFTER ASKING SHOPPERS TO MASK UP AMID CORONAVIRUS

One of the men punched the worker in the face and threw him from the train onto the platform, according to investigators. The victim suffered serious injuries, including a chipped jaw and three breaks to his eye socket, the British Transport Police said in a statement.

SHOPPER TRASHES GROCERY STORE AFTER BEING ASKED TO WEAR MASK BY EMPLOYEES, VIDEO SHOWS

The group remained in the train car as it pulled away from the station.

They said the man in the image may have information that could help the investigation. He has short blonde hair and is wearing a dark suit and light shirt with no tie. He was carrying a green umbrella, and a gray and blue Nike bag.

Earlier this month, video made the rounds on the Internet showing a London supermarket shopper trashing a Tesco store after a worker reportedly asked him to wear a mask. He was arrested on “suspicion of criminal damage" and accused of assaulting a store employee.

Attacks on workers and security guards trying to enforce face covering requirements have been violent in the U.S. as well.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Two Chicago sisters were ordered held without bail Tuesday after a store guard who asked them to mask up was stabbed 27 times and punched in the face