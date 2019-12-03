Expand / Collapse search
Japan
Published

Japanese man, 71, arrested for calling phone company 24,000 times to complain, police say

Nicole Darrah
By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
A Japanese man was arrested for allegedly calling a phone company — a whopping 24,000 times — to complain to them about his contract, police said.

Akitoshi Okamoto, 71, was taken into custody last week for apparently inundating KDDI Corporation's customer service department with toll-free phone calls over an eight-day period.

"He demanded that KDDI staff come to him to apologize for violating his contract," a police spokesperson said of the situation, according to AFP. "He also repeatedly hung up his calls immediately after placing them."

Okamoto also allegedly called the customer service line from public payphones.

He was arrested on suspicion of "fraudulent obstruction of business," according to investigators.

Nicole Darrah covers breaking and trending news for FoxNews.com. Follow her on Twitter at @nicoledarrah.