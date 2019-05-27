Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Asia
Published
Last Update 15 mins ago

Japan stabbing attack leaves at least 2 dead, 19 hurt

Samuel Chamberlain
By Samuel Chamberlain | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 27Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 27

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 27 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

TOKYO – A knife-wielding man attacked commuters -- including schoolchildren -- waiting at a suburban Tokyo bus stop during the morning rush hour Tuesday, killing at least two people and wounding at least 19 others, Japanese authorities and media said.

NHK national television, citing officials, said the suspect, believed to be in his 40s or 50s, attacked people in a residential area of Kawasaki City.

The report, quoting police, said the wounded were rushed to nearby hospitals, but one child and one adult were "without vital signs."

The scene of the attack Tuesday morning in Kawasaki City, Japan. (Jun Hirata/Kyodo News via AP)

The scene of the attack Tuesday morning in Kawasaki City, Japan. (Jun Hirata/Kyodo News via AP)

The number of wounded reportedly included 13 children.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

NHK also reported that the suspect stabbed himself in the neck and was in critical condition. Police found two knives at the scene of the crime.

A motive for the attack was not immediately clear.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.