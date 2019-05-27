Japan stabbing attack leaves at least 2 dead, 19 hurt

A knife-wielding man attacked commuters -- including schoolchildren -- waiting at a suburban Tokyo bus stop during the morning rush hour Tuesday, killing at least two people and wounding at least 19 others, Japanese authorities and media said.

NHK national television, citing officials, said the suspect, believed to be in his 40s or 50s, attacked people in a residential area of Kawasaki City.

The report, quoting police, said the wounded were rushed to nearby hospitals, but one child and one adult were "without vital signs."

The number of wounded reportedly included 13 children.

NHK also reported that the suspect stabbed himself in the neck and was in critical condition. Police found two knives at the scene of the crime.

A motive for the attack was not immediately clear.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.